BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A First-Degree Murder charge was dismissed in a Raleigh County courtroom for a woman who is already serving prison time for a separate crime.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield asked the court to dismiss the murder charge against Natalie Cochran. Cochran was charged with the First Degree Murder of her husband Michael Cochran in 2019.

According to Hatfield, the dismissal is needed in order to re-exhume the victim’s body to perform an advanced test for insulin. This test is currently not available in the Mountain State.

The dismissal of charges also seems to be temporary, as Hatfield said he is planning on re-indicting Cochran regardless of the test results, since the case was dismissed without prejudice.

According to one of Cochran’s defense attorneys, she agreed to the suggestion of Hatfield because there are tough restrictions regarding visitation and other privileges in the federal jail system.

Natalie Cochran is currently serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison for her role in a million dollar fraud scheme.

