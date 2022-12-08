BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman connected to the shooting death of Juwan Greer.

Aredith Lynaea Thompson a.k.a. “NayNay”, 29, of Beckley is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on 105 ½ Truman Avenue on November 23, 2022. A warrant for her arrest on the charge of First-Degree Murder was issued on December 7, 2022.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stick with 59News for more updates.