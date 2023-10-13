PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in connection to to the largest drug seizure in the Princeton Police Department’s history.

Hope Walters, of Princeton, was arrested on numerous counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver a controlled substance.

Sr. Patrolman D. Gibson and Patrolman T.D. Cook held an investigative traffic stop on a black Cadillac Escalade for an equipment violation on the evening of October 12, 2023 on Rogers Street in Princeton.

A drug investigation was conducted during the stop, where a probable cause search of the car was started, and a large amount of money and suspected methamphetamine was discovered.

During the search, information leading the investigating officers to storage units was found. Due to positive signs from Princeton Police Department K-9 unit Patrolman Z.A. Jones and K-9 Kilo, a search warrant was obtained for several storage units by Sr. Patrolman D. Gibson.

Courtesy: Princeton, WV Police Department

Courtesy: Princeton, WV Police Department

Courtesy: Princeton, WV Police Department

The seizure from the executed search warrant included: