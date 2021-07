BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement is on scene of a shooting on Westline Drive in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. on Sunday. They said the shooting involved one victim and a suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Dispatchers told 59News the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are still on scene.