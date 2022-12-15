CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.

Another officer was requested to due the residence being out of Sergeant Ferrell’s jurisdiction. Once on scene, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly spoke with Sgt. Ferrell and Gregory Adkins who is the suspect in question.

Adkins gave verbal and written permission for officers to search his home. During the search, officers found a crystal like substance, marijuana multiple guns. it was also discovered that Adkins was a felon from a previous conviction.

Adkins was arrested and charged with five counts of prohibited person with a firearm and wo counts of possession of a controlled substance.