LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Logan County teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors was indicted on multiple charges.

Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, West Virginia, was indicted earlier this week on seven counts of “distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor,” according to Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling.

Grant was arrested in December 2022 by the Logan County Sherriff’s Office for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat. The alleged victims are as young as 11 years old.

The eight families of the alleged victims have filed separate lawsuits against Grant and the Logan County Board of Education. Ben Salango is representing all of them.

“It’s terrible that these children go to school, their parents send them to school and they expect them to get an education, not to be preyed on by perverts,” Salango said. “Some of these girls, two of them were 11 years old, and they were getting very explicit messages and also photographs that shouldn’t be sent to anyone, much less children.”