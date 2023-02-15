RALEIGH COUNTY/WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after he led police on a car chase between both Wyoming County and Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on February 12, 2023, at 11:30 P.M., deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a car chase that started in Wyoming County.

The chase crossed into Raleigh County and made it as far as Lester when the suspect’s vehicle reportedly turned around and went back to Wyoming County. The suspect later wrecked his vehicle and ran near the Measle Fork Road area of Wyoming County.

Authorities were not able to find the suspect at that time.

On February 13, 2023 at 6:00 A.M., deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a suspect that matched the original driver’s description walking along Lester Hwy. The suspect, identified as Tremaine Burks, allegedly ran after contact with deputies. After a search of the area, he was taken into custody.

Tremaine Burks was charged in Raleigh County with Fleeing on foot and Fleeing with reckless indifference.