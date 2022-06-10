HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Matthew Keaton was arrested on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for First Degree Sexual Assault among other charges.

His charges include First Degree Sexual Assault, Manufacturing Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

He was released after posting his bond.

Back in October 2021, after several alleged victims came forward to investigators, Keaton faced charges of sexual abuse and assault, among others.

According to court documents obtained by 59News, Matthew Keaton was charged after investigators said they found photos and videos of him sexually abusing a woman. The evidence found by West Virginia State Police included videos of Keaton allegedly having sex with a woman while she was sedated and then choking her, according to investigators.

According to State Troopers, after his original arrest, more alleged victims came forward and he was faced with charges of criminal acts against six victims. Other victims reportedly came forward as the investigation continued.

