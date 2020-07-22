Man arrested in Bluefield for trying to pick up two underage girls

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Berkeley County man is arrested for reportedly trying to pick up underage girls in Bluefield.

An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office discovered James Biggerman, 20, of Hedgesville, Berkeley County, allegedly had sexually explicit communication with two 13-year-old girls.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, deputies, agents with the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, and officers with the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Biggerman in Bluefield after traveling there from Hedgesville.

Biggerman is charged with soliciting a minor, traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, distributing to minor obscene matter, and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor. He is now in jail, with his bail set at $75,000.