Man charged with murder after shooting in Whitesville, found in Raleigh County

WHITESVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man was charged with murder after a reported shooting in Whitesville, West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, at 11:30 p.m. on December 30, 2021, Troopers responded to a shooting at Terry’s Café. An investigation showed that Kevin Dickens, 53, of Rock Creek, was in a fight with Jeremy Peters, 41, of Whitesville.

Troopers said the fight continued until Dickens reportedly shot Peters before leaving the café. Dickens was later found and arrested by members of the WVSP Special Response Team in Raleigh County.

Dickens was charged with murder and is in Southern Regional Jail. State Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No mugshot for Dickens was available.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the murder investigation.