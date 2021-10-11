Man faces felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Scarbro, WV is facing felony charges in Fayette County after police say he attempted to burglarize a community center.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a burglary at Hilltop Baptist Community Center. Through further investigation, deputies were able to identify one suspect in the center’s security camera footage.

Today, Joel Leighton Sowder, 43, was arrested for felony breaking and entering. Sowder is currently awaiting court proceedings in the Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette Count Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.

