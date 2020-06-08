Man facing charges for hit and run in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing charges, including DUI, for a hit-and-run in Fayette County.

Deputies were notified of a possible hit-and-run on Deepwater Mountain Road just outside of Oak Hill. The vehicle who was hit followed the driver responsible to a church within city limits.

After conducting a sobriety test, deputies found out the driver, identified as Alan Wayne Sullivan, of Mount Nebo, was more than two times over the legal limit of alcohol. They discovered the vehicle hit was sideswiped.

Sullivan was arrested on charges of Aggrevated DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Property Damage and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana).

He is now in jail.