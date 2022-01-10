Man from Ohio arrested after high-speed chase in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A man from Columbus, Ohio was arrested by police after reportedly leading them on a high-speed chase in Mercer County.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:20 pm, law enforcement was conducting road patrols at the Barrier A Toll plaza on I-77 South, when officers saw a Chevy Tahoe come through the plaza and reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers also noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The officer made contact with the driver, Gregory Allen Rhodes Jr., and asked him to pull over to the right side of the highway. According to the criminal complaint, the driver accelerated and began to drive away. He zig-zagged through traffic at reported speeds of 120 miles per hour. He got off on exit 20 and went through the stop sign at the intersection of Route 19.

Throughout the chase, the Rhodes reportedly re-entered I-77 South and got off on the Route 19 rest area, and raced through the truck parking lot. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, drove through a fence, and crashed into an embankment. The driver and a passenger ran from the car into a wooded area.

Police used K9 Unit ‘Thor’ to track Rhodes. He was later found on the edge of an embankment.

Rhodes was placed under arrest and officers reportedly found 15 Alprazolam pills, and three Suboxone pills. Investigators also found two bags of marijuana that totaled over 15 grams. Authorities also found a large bag of marijuana over a hill which was measured at 15 grams and a large amount of money.

Investigators found out that Rhodes did not have a valid driver’s license and was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person due to a parole violation in Columbus, Ohio.

Rhodes was charged with, No Seatbelt, Reckless Driving, Fleeing in Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, Fleeing with Reckless Disregard, and Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance.