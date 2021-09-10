Man from Virginia to spend 15 years in federal prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, a man from Virginia was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

According to court documents, Jamie Otis Southern, 50, of Tazewell County, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to trying to exchange money for sex with underage girls. Southern admitted to contacting a woman on Craigslist posing to be the girls’ mother.

During conversations between he two, Southern arranged for the woman to drive the girls from Beckley, WV to a hotel in Princeton, WV.

Southern also told investigators that in July 2020 he possessed images and videos of suspected child pornography on an SD card in his cell phone. Once he is released from prison, Southern will be placed on federal supervised release for a period of 15 years and be required to register as a sex offender.