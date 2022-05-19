ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Summers County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy D.A. Lester was led on a high speed pursuit last night, May 19.

Hunter Thompson led police on a high speed chase with top speeds exceeding 110 mph at times. Thompson crashed the car near the outskirts of Alderson and was taken for medical care. Thompson has since been medically cleared and is being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Thompson faces charges of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Driving Revoked DUI, No Insurance, and Obstruction. No others were injured besides Thompson.