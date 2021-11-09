Man pleads guilty to an escape charge

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS)– Robert Reid pleaded guilty to an escape charge on Monday, November 8, 2021.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, on August 8, 2021, Reid left Dismas Charities Inc. without permission and did not return. He was at Dismas for a previous federal conviction for theft of a firearm from a licensed federal firearms dealer.

Reid will be sentenced on February 14, 2022. He faces up to five years in prison.

United States Attorney William Thompson commended the work of the US Marshal Service.