HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty today, October 17, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents, on August 4, 2020, officers searched the property and home of Rowdy Lee Randolph, 39, of Leon. During the search they seized six marijuana plants from his yard and 1.5 pounds of marijuana from his residence.

Randolph then later admitted to growing marijuana on his property and selling it for profit.

He is scheduled for sentencing on January 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.