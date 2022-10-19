CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the undercover officer 13.4 grams of methamphetamine and 12.4 grams of methamphetamine again on February 24, 2022, both times in St. Albans.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.