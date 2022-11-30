HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

According to statements, on December 12, 2018, officers conducted a search warrant at a Marshall Avenue home in Huntington where Van Lee Harrell, 35, of Huntington, was living.

Officers found approximately 8.6 grams of crack, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in his home. He then admitted to possessing the crack and further admitted that he had been distributing and selling drugs.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.