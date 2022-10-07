BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022.

According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence.

He then further admitted that on both October 20 and 27 of 2021 to selling quantities of methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Two days later, on October 29, 2021, officers decided to conduct a search warrant at Miller’s residence and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and a Hi-Point .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2023, faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.