HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Trevor Dean Williams, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers reportedly responded to Williams’ Huntington home after a home alarm alerted 911 on May 19, 2022.

An officer observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia, which included a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags. They also found ammo and gun holsters in Williams’ residence.

A search warrant was conducted for his second home where officers later found three loaded firearms in Williams’ bedroom: a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol, and a Hi-Point CF380 .380-caliber pistol.

A person with a prior felony conviction, according to federal law is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Williams was aware of his current conviction from possessing firearms because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which happened on October 31, 2018, and second-degree assault on May 21, 2008.

Williams sentencing is scheduled on January 23, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.