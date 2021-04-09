Man receives prison sentence for stealing multiple vehicles, leading police on a chase

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) –A man is sentenced to prison for leading police on a chase, selling a stolen ATV, and stealing a truck.

Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. sentenced Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, Friday, April 9, 2021, to three to 25 years for fleeing with reckless indifference, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and grand larceny. Billups was also fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti said Billups pleaded guilty to the crimes on February 23. 2021.

Ciliberti said Billups drove away from police on September 3, 2019 during an investigation into an improper license plate. He drove on Rt. 19 at 125 mph before wrecking the car, injuring himself and the passenger.

These charges also come from a separate incident on September 15, 2020. Ciliberti said Billups received a stolen ATV and sold it to someone else in the Hico area. On November 10, 2020, he stole a truck from his former boss, and drove it to Ohio. He crashed the truck, Ohio authorities were able to identify Billups as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Billups was recently arraigned on a Kanawha County indictment for fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny, and possession of another stolen vehicle in November 2020. A trial date for those charges is set for late April.

The crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Fayetteville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.