BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man was sentenced to prison last week for his attempts to sell heroin in the Raleigh County area.

Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced on Friday, December 30, 2022, to three years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court information, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to having nearly 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle. Worley also said he planned to sell the heroin in and around Raleigh County.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Michigan.