FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to life in prison today, February 18, 2022, for the 2019 murder of his then girlfriend, Trinity McCallister.

According to court documents, Trinity McCallister was reported missing in November, 2019. Her body was found a day after she was reported missing at the home she shared with Dixon.

According to court documents, Dixon was found guilty Thursday, September 23, 2021, on charges of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, uttering, and giving false information to a Department of Public Safety.

Hayden Dixon was sentenced to life in prison without mercy. He was also convicted on all other charges related to the incident. These sentences must run consecutively.