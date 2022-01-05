Man sentenced to prison for Beckley kidnapping

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a Beckley kidnapping case.

James Meeks-Little pleaded guilty to kidnapping in front of Judge Polling in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Meeks-Little and another suspect, Joshua Lafferty, were arrested and charged in June 2021 in connection to a kidnapping incident that happened in May of 2021. Investigators said Meeks-Little and Lafferty held a man against his will in a dog cage. The men allegedly beat the victim and demanded money.

Meeks-Little will serve ten years in prison.