HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for the distribution of child pornography. He must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant on June 9, 2021, used the Snapchat social media platform to distribute a video of a prepubescent minor female subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

On three additional occasions in June 2021, he admitted to distributing videos containing child pornography. Harper communicated with others on Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website about obtaining and trading child pornography.

Harper further admitted to possessing 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on January 25, 2022. Some of the images were of toddlers.