CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln Counties.

According to court documents, starting from April 8, 2018, to April 17, 2018, Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester helped in the theft of specialized mine equipment, which resulted in more than $5,000 in damage.

Griffy then later admitted to helping steal equipment, which included pumps that were needed to treat water at the mine site mentioned before it could be safely used into surrounding streams. He then went on to admit to selling pieces of stolen equipment and receiving the proceeds from that stolen equipment.