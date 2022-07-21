BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison, and followed by 3 years of supervised released, for the distribution of hydromorphone.

Erik Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, admitted On February 26, 2018 to selling 4 hydromorphone pills for $100 to an undercover cop in the Bluefield area.

Hendricks further admitted that about a week ago from that date, on February 21, 2018, that he sold 4 hydromorphone pills to an undercover cop, and then another time after that date on March 7, 2018.