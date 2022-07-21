BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, which will be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Kenneth Owens, 58, of Surveyor, must register as a sex offender.

On April 7, 2022, Owens was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor.

Evidence showed that from April 1, 2020, through January 12, 2021 Owens attempted to entice his underage relative to take and send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

In exchange for the photos, Owens provided her with cigarettes, vapes and alcohol. He initially communicated with the minor female relative through Facebook and then by cell phone.