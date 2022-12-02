BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison, which is to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin.

According to court documents, Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit admitted that on May 21, 2020, he sold approximately 3.4 grams of what he suspected to be heroin to an undercover officer in Beckley.

The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory later confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl. Glenn then further admitted to having $32,020 from drug profits when he was detained by law enforcement in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 20, 2020.