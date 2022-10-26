CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Ricky Lee Clark Jr., 29, of St. Albans, was carrying a loaded Davis Industries, model P380, .380-caliber pistol when officers encountered him on a residential street in St. Albans on October 15, 2021.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Clark was aware of this and prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction on June 24, 2020, in Kanawha County Circuit Court for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.