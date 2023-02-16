BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, also known as “D,” 23, of Michigan, sold a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover officer at a Coal City, West Virginia, residence where Jackson was staying on February 8, 2021.

Jackson admitted to distributing that fentanyl and another quantity of fentanyl that he sold to another undercover officer in the Coal City area on May 27, 2021.

On August 23, 2021, police officers stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Jackson.

The officers found approximately 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson then later admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and planned to distribute it within the Southern District of West Virginia.