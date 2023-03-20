HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was recently sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents On July 26, 2022, Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, was arrested after officers conducted a search warrant at Jewell’s Idlewood Drive home in Huntington.

Officers found 73.73 grams of fentanyl, a Bushmaster, an AR-15 5.56mm rifle, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. Jewell then admitted to possessing the fentanyl, which he intended to distribute in the Huntington area.

Jewell further admitted that the search occurred after he sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover officer on multiple occasions.