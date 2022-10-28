BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for $200 near Beckley.

He further admitted that on that same date, officers conducted a search warrant at the home where the drug transaction had occurred where additional quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a firearm, and $6,500 in cash was found. The $200 recovered was the same money used in the transaction between the him and the undercover officer.

Federal law prohibits a person from possessing a firearm or ammunition with a prior felony conviction. Ward was aware of this, from possessing the firearm because of a prior felony conviction. Ward agreed to forfeit the firearm and the money to the authorities.