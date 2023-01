HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man is found guilty of robbery and assault.

Michael Terry Cline of Hanover, WV was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and first-degree robbery on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Wyoming County Circut Court.

He was originally on trial for events that happened on May 7, 2022 on Big Branch Mountain in Hanover, WV. The trial lasted three days.

Cline will be sentenced at a later date.