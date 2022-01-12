Man sentenced to prison for trying to persuade minor to send sexual photos

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill will spend nearly 22 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal activity.

Christopher Lee Foster, 36, of Oak Hill was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He pleaded guilty to the crime back in September, 2021.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said Foster admitted in early March of 2021 he messaged who he believed was a 13-year-old girl from New Jersey on a messaging app. Foster told the girl he wanted to meet for sexual activities. He also sent many images and videos of pornography to teach the girl about sex. A plea agreement stated Foster repeatedly pressured the minor to send sexually explicit photos and he would pay for them.

Foster also admitted in 2015 and 2016, he produced sexually explicit images of another minor.

Following his release from prison, Foster will be required to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.