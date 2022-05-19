CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after a multi-county police chase on Wednesday where he went the wrong way on Route 50 and tried to hit law enforcement officers with his car.

On May 17, officers with the Parkersburg Police Department received a report of a stolen 2010 Subaru Legacy which had been taken from St. Joseph’s Recover Center, according to a criminal complaint.

Daniel Mackey

Officers learned that Daniel Mackey, 37, of Parkersburg had left the facility prior to the call, and on May 18, officers found him “in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle in the area of 16th Street and St. Marys Avenue,” officers said.

At that time, officers approached Mackey on the vehicle’s driver’s side on foot, made contact with him and “ordered him to exit the vehicle.” However, Mackey “looked at [the officers] and accelerated the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Officers then returned to their cruiser and began a pursuit of Mackey through Parkersburg. During that time, he traveled “at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone,” ran a stop sign, and came within a few feet of striking another motorist, officers said.

Later that day, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were contacted by the communications center of a police pursuit in progress through Ritchie County which was heading east on U.S. Rt. 50, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers then took over the pursuit at the intersection of Wilhelm Road and U.S. Rt. 50 in Doddridge County. They said that Mackey traveled “in speeds of excess of 120 miles per hour.”

During the pursuit, Mackey got into the wrong lane on Route 50, traveling “in the westbound lane heading east.” Law enforcement attempted to deploy spike strips, but Mackey “turned toward [law enforcement] in an attempt to hit [them],” according to the complaint.

Spike strips were successfully deployed at the Pike Street exit of the westbound on ramp of U.S. Rt. 50, according to the complaint, and Mackey “was taken into custody without incident,” troopers said.

Mackey has been charged with grand larceny, attempted homicide and two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.