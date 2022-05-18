WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he tried to take a deputy’s gun during an altercation in Lewis County.

On May 17, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department were performing an undercover operation in the area of Waylen Field in Weston when they saw a man and woman arguing and walking toward Robert L. Bland Middle School, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Groves

The man, identified as Eric Groves, 39, of Weston, then escalated the argument and grabbed the woman by the throat, took her to the ground and screamed in her face, deputies said.

At that point, deputies approached Groves “and ordered him to the ground multiple times,” but Groves “refused to get on the ground and became very agitated,” according to the complaint.

Groves then approached deputies, and “shoved [a deputy], knocking him to the ground,” and then “started to fight with [deputies].” Grove also attempted to grab the deputy’s weapon during the altercation, deputies said.

Deputies were able to gain control of Groves and place him into custody, according to the complaint.

Groves has been charged with strangulation and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.