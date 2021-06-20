Man wanted for abduction in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement in Monroe and Giles counties are searching for a man wanted on abduction charges.

Police in Rich Creek, Virginia are looking for 42-year-old Jason Travis Blankenship. They said he is wanted on abduction and several misdemeanor charges related to an incident beginning in Monroe County on Saturday, June 20, 2021. No further details on the incident were released.

Jason Travis Blakenship (Facebook: Rich Creek Police Department)

Anyone with information on Blankenship’s whereabouts must contact the Rich Creek Police Department at (540) 921-3842 or the Monroe County Sheriffs Office at (304) 772-3911.