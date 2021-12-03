Maxwell jury to see video of notorious Epstein home

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, confers with lead defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim before Judge Alison Nathan takes the bench during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. A longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was “Number 2” in the hierarchy of Epstein’s operations. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jurors at the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell are expected to see a law enforcement videotape of the interior of the infamous Florida estate.

The home is where prosecutors say she and financier Jeffrey Epstein exploited underage victims when the pair lived there together. The video was shot during a 2005 raid a Palm Beach home decorated with nude photos and paintings of young women.

The 59-year-old Maxwell denies the allegations against her. Her lawyers say prosecutors are going after her because they can’t try Epstein.