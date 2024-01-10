MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man was arrested after not showing up at sentencing regarding an arson case from 2021.

Harry Lee Steele Jr. was arrested by McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with first degree arson.

Deputies responded to reports of an arson in progress in the Roderfield area of McDowell County on March 4, 2021. Once an investigation at the scene began, it was discovered that a single-wide trailer was on fire that belonged to Molly and Charlie Carter, and that a suspect had ran.

Steele was later arrested, and a trial was held in the Circuit Court of McDowell County from October 10, 2023 to October 12, 2023, where he was found guilty of first degree arson, with post-trial motions to be held later on.

Steele, who was out on bond, failed to show up at his sentencing on January 5, 2024. On January 6, 2024 he was arrested by McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and his sentencing was held on January 10, 2024, where Steele was sentenced to 20 years in the penitentiary.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office thanked the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office, the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and community members for their help on the case.