KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man is facing charges after he allegedly stole machinery belonging to the City of Kimball.

According to information from Sheriff Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a backhoe was allegedly stolen from the old Walmart parking lot in Kimball on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2 AM.

Thank to an anonymous tip, both the Kimball Police Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were able recover the backhoe near Davy, West Virginia on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Michael Joseph Powers, 37, of Hensley, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Felony Destruction of Property. A bond of $2,500 was set at his arraignment.

Powers made bond and is currently awaiting trial.