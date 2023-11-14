HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — A 44-year-old McDowell County man was sentenced for a fentanyl crime.

44-year-old Myron Dwayne Brown “Mylo”, of Welch, was sentenced to a year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court statements and documents, on February 22, 2022, Brown sold a substance with fentanyl to a confidential informant at a house in Havaco in McDowell County. He admitted to the sale and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the house in Havaco on December 29, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

Brown was helped by another person during the December 29, 2021 sale, and the controlled substance that was sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to have butonitazene, which is a federal Schedule I controlled substance.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who praised the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for their work on the investigation. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force includes members of the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.