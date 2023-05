WELCH, WV (WVNS) – The McDowell county sheriff’s office announced via a press release that they are looking for Dillon Roy Bailey.

Bailey is originally from the Panther area of McDowell County, he has also been seen in Threeforks and Whitewood, Virginia.

Bailey has an active warrant out for his arrest, and according to the press release he also has other charges pending against him.

The press release also claims his hair is now shorter than shown in his picture.