CARETTA, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a local church.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the breaking an entering happened at the Caretta Church in McDowell County.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 436-8523, or by calling 911.

Stick with 59News while we provide more updates on the active investigation.