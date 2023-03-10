MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man is being treated at a local hospital after an officer involved shooting in McDowell County on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, members of the FBI and WVSP Special Response Team were carrying out a search warrant at the home of Jeremy Lester, in regards to the alleged Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Once law enforcement was inside the home, they were confronted by Darius Lester, 22, of Big Sandy, who was reportedly holding a hammer. He attempted to attack the Troopers and FBI Agents before he was shot, stopping the threat towards those on scene.

First aid was given to Lester until EMS units arrived. He was taken to Raleigh General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

