MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On October 2, 2023, two were arrested after running from Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, which later resulted in a seizing of drugs. The Deputies were performing a routine traffic stop.
This was in a larger area of McDowell County in the late hours of the night.
The drugs are suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, meth, crack-cocaine, Gabapentin, Alprazolam, and Suboxone.
This incident resulted in the arrests of Steven Coleman and Rachael Gibson. Their charges were as followed:
Steven Coleman:
- Fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer
- Obstructing a law enforcement officer
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts)
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance
- Felony conspiracy
Rachael Gibson:
- Defective Equipment
- Fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts)
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance
- Felony conspiracy
Their bonds were set at $110.000, which was cash only. Both have been sent to South Western Regional Jail.