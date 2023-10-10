MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On October 2, 2023, two were arrested after running from Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, which later resulted in a seizing of drugs. The Deputies were performing a routine traffic stop.

This was in a larger area of McDowell County in the late hours of the night.

The drugs are suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, meth, crack-cocaine, Gabapentin, Alprazolam, and Suboxone.

This incident resulted in the arrests of Steven Coleman and Rachael Gibson. Their charges were as followed:

Steven Coleman:

Fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer

Obstructing a law enforcement officer

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts)

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance

Felony conspiracy

Rachael Gibson:

Defective Equipment

Fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. I controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. II controlled substance (2cts)

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. III controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Sch. V controlled substance

Felony conspiracy

Their bonds were set at $110.000, which was cash only. Both have been sent to South Western Regional Jail.