BEARTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia announced they are searching for a man wanted for a murder that occurred earlier this year.

Kenneth Alan Stout is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department for the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road. Stout is a white man, stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

Stout was last seen in the area of Dillon County, South Carolina, on Interstate 95 north, and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Florida; Bristol, Tennessee; and the Kingsland, Georgia, area. Anyone with information on Stout’s current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136.

Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or tips can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com. Information will be taken in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.