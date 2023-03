WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A man who conspired murder along with another is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kobe Brown, 25, of Havaco was arrested in September 2021 for the murder of Marcus Edwards. Brown was arrested along with Raquel Adams who is facing up to 40 years in prison.

Kobe Brown turned himself in on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He now has life without mercy.