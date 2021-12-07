McDowell County man facing drug charges after search warrant executed

MAYBEURY, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Maybeury area of McDowell County was arrested on drug charges Monday after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant.

After the search warrant was carried out, Brock Campbell, of Maybeury, faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with Intent to Deliver A Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

Possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance

Maintaining a Dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Outstanding warrants on Campbell for two counts of delivery of a schedule I controlled substance and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance.

Campbell was arraigned before Magistrate Danny Mitchell, where a cash or property bond of $145,000 was set.